Dried grass cuttings have been left on top of and in between graves, while others have complained of damage being caused to headstones.

Andy Mitchell took to Facebook last week to raise this issue, after he was unimpressed by the messy state his wife’s grave had been left in.

Andy told the County Times: “It used to be a very pleasant place to sit and spend a half hour when the sun was out. It was beautifully kept and it was quiet. But now it seems the people working there just go to mow the grass, leave it there on the ground and then walk off.

“It’s a basic thing to ask for. How much extra is it going to cost to have a back box on the mowers? It looks like hay has been put down there.

“I think it’s something they should take seriously, but it seems that they don’t seem to care. It’s a shame, people go there for a bit of comfort and to see their loved ones and it should be respected and looked after.”

Renee Richards said she was ‘disappointed and angry’ at how unkept the area around her parents grave is.

She claims whilst visiting the cemetery, she met another man who had brought his own lawn mower to tend the graves of three family members.

Deborah Carter complained to Horsham District Council in September. She said: “I thought the council were going to get it sorted out but sadly the place is still a horrible mess, even worse in some ways due to all the dried grass cuttings and damage happening to some headstones.”

In April, Teresa Kisza Sturt told the County Times she unhappy about the lack of access Hills Cemetery provides to wheelchair users and those with poor mobility.

Teresa said the lack of footpaths and overgrown grass in the section of the cemetery near the car park means those with wheelchairs cannot visit the graves of their loved ones.