Horsham residents' views invited on how neighbourhood is shaped in future

Residents in Horsham are being given a chance to have their say on how their neighbourhood is shaped in the future.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local business forum – Horsham Blueprint Business Neighbourhood Forum – has to renew its Neighbourhood Plan Forum status in accordance with national planning regulations.

And Horsham District Council is now inviting residents and businesses to comment on the application for re-designation of their Neighbourhood Forum in a public consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation will start from June 20 until August 8. Copies of the Horsham Blueprint Business Forum Area Application and supporting documents are available to view on Horsham District Council’s website and at selected deposit points.

Horsham District Council is inviting views from residents and businesses

To view on the council’s website visit: https://strategicplanning.horsham.gov.uk/HDC/consultationHome

Copies of the documents are available upon prior request for inspection between June 20 and 8 August 8 at Horsham District Council, Albery House, Springfield Road, Horsham, between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday. Call 01403 215100.

They are also available at Horsham Library, Lower Tanbridge Way, Horsham, RH12 1PJ between 9am and 6pm Monday to Friday (Saturday 9am to 5pm). Call 01403 224353; Holy Trinity Church, Rushams Road, Horsham, RH12 2NT between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Thursday and between 9.30am and 4pm Friday to Saturday. Call 01403 288465; Brighton Road Baptist Church, (Please use the New Street Entrance) Brighton Road, Horsham, RH13 5BD between 10am to 4pm Monday to Wednesday and 10am to 2pm Thursday. Call 01403 211150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham District Council cabinet member for planning and infrastructure Ruth Fletcher said: “I welcome this consultation as it gives local people and businesses the chance to have a say on how their neighbourhood is shaped in the future.

“If you are a resident or business in the Blueprint neighbourhood plan area, do take this opportunity to share your views.”

There are a number of ways to make comments: Download and complete the comment form available from Horsham District Council’s website and email it to: [email protected]; or print the comment form from the web address given above and post it to: Neighbourhood Planning Officer, Horsham District Council, Albery House,

Springfield Road, Horsham, RH12 2GB.