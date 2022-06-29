Horsham restaurant offers complimentary meal to children's charity members

Twenty members of The Butterfly Project, a service for children and young people with a life-limiting condition, and their carers enjoyed a two-course meal at Wimpy on West Street.

Twenty members of The Butterfly Project, a service for children and young people with a life-limiting condition, and their carers enjoyed a two-course meal at Wimpy on West Street.

The restaurant's event took place on Tuesday (June 21) and celebrated the Jubilee with a Horsham community group, as well as Wimpy’s 40-year run in the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Ennaamaoui, owner of Wimpy, said: “We have been a restaurant in Horsham for a long time now, so it’s nice to give something back to the community and to a good cause.

The restaurant's event took place on Tuesday (June 21) and celebrated the jubilee with a Horsham community group, as well as Wimpy’s 40-year run in the town.

“We held a fundraising event for charity Breast Cancer Now in November and we are now doing this as well, its been a really great thing to do and I hope we can do more in the future.”