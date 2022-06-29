Horsham restaurant offers complimentary meal to children's charity members

Members of a children’s charity enjoyed a complimentary meal at a Horsham restaurant last week to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Frankie Elliott
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 11:32 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 11:33 am
Twenty members of The Butterfly Project, a service for children and young people with a life-limiting condition, and their carers enjoyed a two-course meal at Wimpy on West Street.
The restaurant's event took place on Tuesday (June 21) and celebrated the Jubilee with a Horsham community group, as well as Wimpy’s 40-year run in the town.

Mohammed Ennaamaoui, owner of Wimpy, said: “We have been a restaurant in Horsham for a long time now, so it’s nice to give something back to the community and to a good cause.

“We held a fundraising event for charity Breast Cancer Now in November and we are now doing this as well, its been a really great thing to do and I hope we can do more in the future.”

