Horsham school appeals for past pupils to share their schoolday memories

Greenway Academy – formerly Greenway Junior School – is planning to clebrate its history and is appealing to past pupils to get in touch and share their memories.

It is aiming to hold an ‘Old Greenway’ Day alongside its school fete on Saturday (July 2).

The school says it will give past pupils a chance to enjoy catching up, reminisce and ‘take a walk down memory lane.’

Greenway Academy wants old Greenway pupils to shaire their old schoolday memories

And the school is hoping that its Old Greenway Day will ultimately turn into an annual event.

It had been hoped to launch the memory day in 2020 as it was Greenway’s 70th anniversary but it was halted because of the pandemic.

A school spokesperson said: “In an ideal world we would like to display boards, full of memories and photos in the school hall.

“This way everyone will get to see it all.

"These can then be saved and added to over the years, as we hope to make it an annual event.

“However, if time, or the number of memories that come in, are against us, then we will do a small display.

"This can then be made into a memory book after and kept as part of an archive and added to.

“Memories – we'd love to hear stories and anecdotes of peoples' times at Greenway.

“Photos – we know there are many class photos out there and that would be great, as well as any other relevant images.

“Memorabilia – We already have the current jumper, previous jumper and book bag and wonder if anyone saved any uniform from before that?”

Anyone with any photos, memorabilia or memories of their time at Greenway from 1950 to now can email [email protected] with the subject title MEMORIES (and the year range if possible).

She added that the school was keen to welcome all old pupils, staff and parents back to reminisce at the school’s summer fete on Saturday July 2 from 2-5pm.