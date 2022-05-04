Horsham school head's 'relief' at opening of new pedestrian bridge

The pedestrian bridge provides a link to Bohunt School on Horsham’s new Mowbray development with the rest of the town.

Headteacher Georgette Ayling said: “It is such a relief to have the bridge open – we are extremely grateful to West Sussex County Council and the Department for Education for their support with the temporary bus service but we are delighted that our students can now safely cross the A264 and walk and cycle to school.”

Andrew McPhillips, managing director of Mowbray landowners Legal & General, said: “It’s excellent to see the bridge now fully installed and open for public use.

James Blair, construction manager at the Mowbray development, Georgette Ayling, headteacher at Bohunt Horsham, and Jeremy Quin MP with pupils from the school

"Delivering the bridge has been a major feat of engineering work and the team have worked tirelessly to deliver this significant piece of infrastructure as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Due to the size and scale of the bridge – which spans 255 metres - it was manufactured in four separate sections, which were then bolted together on site.

A 500-tonne crane was used to install the main span of the bridge, while two 350-tonne cranes were used to install its north and south landings.

Its completion is one of the first key milestones for Mowbray, which in addition to 2,750 new homes will deliver 500,000 sq ft of commercial space and a range of amenities including a new sports hub, community centre and library.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin said: “Bohunt’s new school buildings are a great addition to local education provision and the new bridge, which we have pushed for, creates the vital link to allow students safe access. It’s great to see this being put into practice.”

And Horsham District Council cabinet member development Lynn Lambert said: “We are delighted that the pedestrian bridge is now fully operational. It will radically change the way people think about travelling to Mowbray and creates a much safer and more environmentally friendly route.