Horsham school project inspired by David Attenborough and Prince William Earthshot Prize

Pupils bottle art as part of the Earthshot project

Inspired by the global Earthshot Prize, pupils at All Saints School have been learning about environmental issues and how we should all ‘Be the Change’ when it comes to caring for the planet.

Launched by Prince William and David Attenborough, the Earthshot Prize has been designed to find and grow the solutions needed to repair the planet over the coming decade.

The whole school learning journey was launched with a visit by Sussex Green Living in June, and supported by a grant from the South Downs National Park.

Classes built on the launch day by exploring key Earthshot themes: Years 1 and 2 protecting and restoring nature, Years 3 and 4 building a waste-free world, and Years 5 and 6 how they can be the change by adopting different roles.

Families were invited to join pupils on the school field for the Earthshot Finale to share an afternoon packed with environmental awareness, as well as some singing and dancing.

Pupils also raised money for the school’s charities by running class stalls of handmade goods, including seed balls, bird and butterfly feeders and woven baskets.