Horsham school staff and parents set to 'run miles for pupils' smiles' in half marathon fundraiser

By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 16:03 BST
Staff, governors and parents at a Horsham school are getting set to ‘run miles for pupils’ smiles.’

They will be taking part in Run Barns Green on Sunday (September 29) to raise much-needed funds for Castlewood Primary School in Southwater.

The school’s parent-teacher association – SOCS or Supporters of Castlewood School – are seeking support for their efforts – dubbed ‘running miles for pupils’ smiles’ – through a fundraising page: https://wonderful.org/fundraisers/Nl6Gy

A school spokesperson said: “We have a number of people from our school community – including our super proactive headteacher – running the half marathon and 10k race. Barns Green have been ever so supportive and we are now one of their sponsors for this race. We have managed to secure a sponsor too who is providing our runners with T-shirts.”

Staff, governors and parents at Castlewood Primary School in Southwater are taking part in Run Barns Green to raise funds for the school

And in a public plea, the spokesperson added: “Please sponsor Team Castlewood – you can sponsor your friends, family, and colleagues – every pound donated goes directly to SOCS and Castlewood School.”

