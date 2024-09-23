Horsham school staff and parents set to 'run miles for pupils' smiles' in half marathon fundraiser
They will be taking part in Run Barns Green on Sunday (September 29) to raise much-needed funds for Castlewood Primary School in Southwater.
The school’s parent-teacher association – SOCS or Supporters of Castlewood School – are seeking support for their efforts – dubbed ‘running miles for pupils’ smiles’ – through a fundraising page: https://wonderful.org/fundraisers/Nl6Gy
A school spokesperson said: “We have a number of people from our school community – including our super proactive headteacher – running the half marathon and 10k race. Barns Green have been ever so supportive and we are now one of their sponsors for this race. We have managed to secure a sponsor too who is providing our runners with T-shirts.”
And in a public plea, the spokesperson added: “Please sponsor Team Castlewood – you can sponsor your friends, family, and colleagues – every pound donated goes directly to SOCS and Castlewood School.”
