A Horsham schoolgirl has realised her dream by launching her first book – at the age of just 11.

Amy Barnett launched her book – Friends and Lots of Fudge – at a book signing at Natty Noo in Horsham’s Carfax on Saturday.

It was the culmination of several years of dreaming and practising. When Amy was aged eight, her class voted her ‘most likely to become an author’ and she began to wonder if it might be possible.

Two years later, Amy’s Year 5 teacher at St John’s RC school, encouraged Amy to have a go at writing a story that could be published, and Amy started to write with new determination.

Eleven-year-old Amy Barnett at the launch of her first book

It was a whole year later that her parents, Stephen and Lisa Barnett, encouraged her to return to the story and do some final editing so that it could be published. “I find it hard to plan out a story,” Amy said, “but when I start writing it flows anyway.”

When the story was finished, Amy approached local artist, Gill Jones, who produced some illustrations and designed the front cover.

“We really wanted to help Amy to actually publish her book, rather than just get it printed locally,” Amy’s parents said, “but it was hard to know where to start. A serendipitous visit to Natty Noo, in the Carfax, Horsham, made it possible when author Natasha Murray explained that she also supports other authors to self-publish.

“Strangely, the part that was hardest was choosing the title,” Amy added, “but eventually I settled on Friends and Lots of Fudge.”

Amy with local author, Natasha Murray, at her shop, Natty Noo in Horsham town centre

Amy follows in the footsteps of her great grandfather Bill Bailey whose book ‘Alone I fly’ recounts his experiences as the lone survivor of a Wellington Plane crash in the desert in World War 2.

Amy has a twin sister, Cara and younger brother, Ross, who are really proud of Amy’s achievements. “Having twin girls, it’s been really important to help them to find their unique identities and explore the things that they enjoy doing,” Amy’s parents said. “Amy loves writing stories, and getting her first story published has been such an encouragement for her.”