Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Southwater Junior Academy make it their mission every year to buy chocolate eggs for the children’s annual Easter raffle – and this year they had a record-breaking 52 to give away.

The eggs are raffled off at the end-of-term assembly with the proceeds providing extra school funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Rebecca Toogood said: "The staff start to buy and bring Easter eggs into school from February half term, which they kindly donate to the children’s raffle. I’m always blown away by their generosity and kindness.”

Every year staff at Southwater Junior Academy make it their mission to buy chocolate eggs for the children’s annual Easter raffle

As well as the raffle, the school’s end of term celebrations included a special beatboxing event to ‘I’m a Believer’ in the hall. The session was led by Ollie Heath and his Rhythm Masters group – a beatbox club which has recently been added to the range of clubs on offer across the school.

The rest of the day was spent recognising all the pupils’ hard work. Great pieces of work – including art, writing and sporting achievements – are recognised in an online showcase of ‘Awesome Work’ which is celebrated along with special Year 6 Awards given to pupils who have been a standout example to the rest of the community.