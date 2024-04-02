Horsham school's record-breaking Easter egg raffle
Staff at Southwater Junior Academy make it their mission every year to buy chocolate eggs for the children’s annual Easter raffle – and this year they had a record-breaking 52 to give away.
The eggs are raffled off at the end-of-term assembly with the proceeds providing extra school funds.
Headteacher Rebecca Toogood said: "The staff start to buy and bring Easter eggs into school from February half term, which they kindly donate to the children’s raffle. I’m always blown away by their generosity and kindness.”
As well as the raffle, the school’s end of term celebrations included a special beatboxing event to ‘I’m a Believer’ in the hall. The session was led by Ollie Heath and his Rhythm Masters group – a beatbox club which has recently been added to the range of clubs on offer across the school.
The rest of the day was spent recognising all the pupils’ hard work. Great pieces of work – including art, writing and sporting achievements – are recognised in an online showcase of ‘Awesome Work’ which is celebrated along with special Year 6 Awards given to pupils who have been a standout example to the rest of the community.
Rebecca added: “The staff and pupils at Southwater Junior Academy understand the importance of recognising and celebrating the good stuff. We are a strong community and we know it’s important to value those around us who are making a positive contribution.”