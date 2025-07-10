Horsham schoolteacher retires after 38 years

A Horsham schoolteacher is saying a fond farewell to his pupils as he retires after working in education for 38 years.

Steve Hagger, who currently teaches at Shelley Primary School in Broadbridge Heath, began his career in 1987 and worked in numerous schools in West Sussex before settling into

his current post 10 years ago.

A well-loved and respected teacher, Steve has taught well over a thousand pupils and seen many changes in the teaching profession during the course of his time in the classroom.

“Teaching is a very special job and I have been privileged to have taught so many delightful pupils over the years,” he said.

"I have had the pleasure of working with some wonderful colleagues and I leave the profession with many great memories.”

Steve plans to take a bit of time off to relax and pursue interests before he travels to Romania with his church to undertake a short project on behalf of the charity Caminul Felix which helps support abandoned children.