Horsham schoolteacher retires after 38 years

By Sarah Page
Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:41 BST
A Horsham schoolteacher is saying a fond farewell to his pupils as he retires after working in education for 38 years.

Steve Hagger, who currently teaches at Shelley Primary School in Broadbridge Heath, began his career in 1987 and worked in numerous schools in West Sussex before settling into

his current post 10 years ago.

A well-loved and respected teacher, Steve has taught well over a thousand pupils and seen many changes in the teaching profession during the course of his time in the classroom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Schoolteacher Steve Hagger has taught well over a thousand pupils during his careerplaceholder image
Schoolteacher Steve Hagger has taught well over a thousand pupils during his career

“Teaching is a very special job and I have been privileged to have taught so many delightful pupils over the years,” he said.

"I have had the pleasure of working with some wonderful colleagues and I leave the profession with many great memories.”

Steve plans to take a bit of time off to relax and pursue interests before he travels to Romania with his church to undertake a short project on behalf of the charity Caminul Felix which helps support abandoned children.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice