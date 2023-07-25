It has scooped bronze in the International CSR Excellence Award, an initiative run by The Green Organisation – an international, independent, non-profit, non-political environment group who recognise, reward, and promote social responsibility best practices around the world.

The award is in recognition of Swan Walk’s ‘Give-mass Tree’ campaign of 2022 which raised more than £10,000 for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

The award was presented at a special ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The Swan Walk team receiving the award at St Pauls’ Cathedral, London. Photo contributed

Swan Walk shopping centre manager Gill Buchanan said after receiving the award: “Our community is very important to us, so being recognised and rewarded with this award is really special.