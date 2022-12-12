Police dogs at Gatwick Airport are getting help with their training – thanks to Horsham Sports Club.

Staff at the club in Cricketfield Road saw a message on social media from Gatwick Police asking for donations of old tennis balls and the club was quick to help.Club administrator Hils Parker said: "We got a box together and this week Gatwick Police came to visit with one of their gorgeous sniffer dogs, Peggy.”

Police dog Peggy enjoys playing with tennis balls at Horsham Sports Club - along with club resident pooch Indie

Liver and white spaniel Peggy had fun running around the club’s tennis courts with resident pooch Indie – the club groundsman’s black and white cockerpoo.

Gatwick Police later put out a message of thanks on Twitter to the club and everyone else who donated tennis balls. They said they had ‘an amazing response’ adding: “Thank you for your donations, it’s safe to say we now have enough.”