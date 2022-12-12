Staff at the club in Cricketfield Road saw a message on social media from Gatwick Police asking for donations of old tennis balls and the club was quick to help.Club administrator Hils Parker said: "We got a box together and this week Gatwick Police came to visit with one of their gorgeous sniffer dogs, Peggy.”
Liver and white spaniel Peggy had fun running around the club’s tennis courts with resident pooch Indie – the club groundsman’s black and white cockerpoo.
Gatwick Police later put out a message of thanks on Twitter to the club and everyone else who donated tennis balls. They said they had ‘an amazing response’ adding: “Thank you for your donations, it’s safe to say we now have enough.”
They also posted a video of Police Dog Frank and Police Dog Quest’s excitement as they enjoyed playing with the balls.