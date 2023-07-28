NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Horsham street cleaning vehicles go electric

Diesel street sweeping vehicles in Horsham are being replaced with new all-electric models.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST

Horsham District Council says the electric sweepers will deliver a reduction in carbon emissions in line with its bid to tackle climate change and become carbon neutral by 2030.

The council’s diesel sweepers will now be removed from service. Meanwhile, two highway sweepers have also been refurbished to run on hydro treated vegetable oil, a carbon-saving fuel which also reduces carbon emissions.

Have you read? Plans revealed for 33 new houses and care home on ‘mystery house’ site

Horsham Councillor Jay Mercer with some of Horsham District Council's recycling, waste and street cleansing crewHorsham Councillor Jay Mercer with some of Horsham District Council's recycling, waste and street cleansing crew
Horsham Councillor Jay Mercer with some of Horsham District Council's recycling, waste and street cleansing crew
Most Popular

New Horsham retail park with McDonald’s, Lidl, B&Q and Starbucks moves step forward

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council’s cabinet nember for environmental health Jay Mercer said: “I am really pleased that we have taken delivery of our first all-electric street cleaners. Not only will they improve air quality, but they will also deliver a reduction in noise pollution which is especially important for residents in the town centre as they operate in the early hours of the morning.

“It is another key step for us in achieving our vision for a greener, cleaner environment for the district.”

Related topics:Horsham District CouncilStarbucksMcDonald'sLidl