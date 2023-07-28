Horsham District Council says the electric sweepers will deliver a reduction in carbon emissions in line with its bid to tackle climate change and become carbon neutral by 2030.

The council’s diesel sweepers will now be removed from service. Meanwhile, two highway sweepers have also been refurbished to run on hydro treated vegetable oil, a carbon-saving fuel which also reduces carbon emissions.

The council’s cabinet nember for environmental health Jay Mercer said: “I am really pleased that we have taken delivery of our first all-electric street cleaners. Not only will they improve air quality, but they will also deliver a reduction in noise pollution which is especially important for residents in the town centre as they operate in the early hours of the morning.