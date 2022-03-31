On Sunday, March 13, Christ’s Hospital’s eco club, the Eco Rangers, held an event to raise money for the Sussex Wildlife Trust and Bags of Support.

The student-led event, organised by year 12 Maddie Loveless, featured many different stalls run by students, including a ‘kilo sale’ of second-hand clothes, which means the price of clothes was based on weight.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clothes were donated by students, the school’s thrift shop and Bags of Support.

Maddie Loveless a year 12 pupil at Christ’s Hospital, ran the eco-themed spring fair

There were many other stalls including a vegan cake stall, a tote bag decorating stall, a ‘guess the weight of the cake’ stall, a raffle, with the prizes donated by the local farm shop Westons and an eco-refill centre.

The fair area was decorated with paper chains made from paper that would otherwise have been thrown away, as well as posters explaining the effects of fast fashion, global warming and loss of biodiversity.

Maddie, from Rustington, was instrumental in organising the fair.

She said: “The spring fair was a fantastic event to encourage the student body to be conscious of individual environmental impact.

“It was a privilege to have the opportunity to run it and I am grateful to staff and pupils for being supportive towards a cause that I am so passionate about.”

The Eco Rangers continue to work hard to promote sustainability within Christ’s Hospital and the wider world.”

The Sussex Wildlife Trust is a conservation charity that protects wildlife in Sussex through environmental education and campaigns to ensure generations that follow enjoy the benefits of biodiversity.

Bags of Support collects textiles and clothes from schools and recycles them ethically, helping those who are less fortunate, particularly communities in Uganda, Romania, Malawi and Sierra Leone.