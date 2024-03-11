Horsham students plot film and television careers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The pair gave students an insight into television and film production careers, life at the highly regarded university, and the courses the institution has to offer.
Head of BTEC Media, Rebecca Moon said: “Having alumni return to talk to the current students is invaluable. Talking to Kit and Chris inspired the learners to ask questions and learn about the very real pathways from education into creative industry.
“Kit demonstrated his own Steadicam kit, giving the group the chance to handle and operate industry standard production technology.”
Collyer’s student Alex Westgate said: “This experience has helped me to see how to progress into the industry. It was very exciting – this talk allowed me to understand that journey and how to go about making good choices for a successful future.”
Andrea John, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Pastoral) was delighted: “Huge thanks to Kit, Chris, and Ravensbourne University for making this informative and inspiring event possible for the next generation of creative practitioners.”