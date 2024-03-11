Horsham students plot film and television careers

Collyer’s Media and Film departments recently welcomed back former student Kit Bessant, who is now in his third year studying cinematography at Ravensbourne University. Kit was joined by the Director of the Film and Media department at Ravensbourne, Chris Chandler.
By Becky BournContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 11:32 GMT
The pair gave students an insight into television and film production careers, life at the highly regarded university, and the courses the institution has to offer.

Head of BTEC Media, Rebecca Moon said: “Having alumni return to talk to the current students is invaluable. Talking to Kit and Chris inspired the learners to ask questions and learn about the very real pathways from education into creative industry.

“Kit demonstrated his own Steadicam kit, giving the group the chance to handle and operate industry standard production technology.”

Alumni Kit brought his own equipment to allow students to get hands on with the technology.Alumni Kit brought his own equipment to allow students to get hands on with the technology.
Collyer’s student Alex Westgate said: “This experience has helped me to see how to progress into the industry. It was very exciting – this talk allowed me to understand that journey and how to go about making good choices for a successful future.”

Andrea John, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Pastoral) was delighted: “Huge thanks to Kit, Chris, and Ravensbourne University for making this informative and inspiring event possible for the next generation of creative practitioners.”