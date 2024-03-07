Horsham students set on television and film careers
The event covered thousands of different careers available in the UK's multi billion pound creative industries.
Jonathan Nunns, Head of Media Studies at Collyer’s, said: “Featuring everything from the immediate future of the industry to university entry and apprenticeships, the event gave students a full introduction to this exciting and rapidly evolving area of employment.
“This was ideal, a perfect primer for students on the opportunities available in a fast changing industry. Enormous thanks to Richard Lingard for sharing his insight and significant expertise.”