Horsham students set on television and film careers

First year students at Collyer's recently took part in an interactive presentation by Richard Lingard, from the renowned UK National Film and Television School.
By Becky BournContributor
Published 7th Mar 2024, 10:57 GMT
Richard Lingard from the UK National Film and Television School

The event covered thousands of different careers available in the UK's multi billion pound creative industries.

Jonathan Nunns, Head of Media Studies at Collyer’s, said: “Featuring everything from the immediate future of the industry to university entry and apprenticeships, the event gave students a full introduction to this exciting and rapidly evolving area of employment.

“This was ideal, a perfect primer for students on the opportunities available in a fast changing industry. Enormous thanks to Richard Lingard for sharing his insight and significant expertise.”