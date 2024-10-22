Horsham student's unique artworks help raise funds for firefighters
Graphic designer and illustrator Fynn Dodd has been working over the summer to turn photographs of Platinum House – Horsham’s new fire station and training centre – and its firefighters into one-of-a-kind pieces of art.
Now he is selling a limited quantity in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity. Fynn, a student at Falmouth University, said: “Due to my health conditions I have to study my degree online – from Horsham – and part time. As a result I experience isolation and it’s because of this that I decided to push myself and reach out to the Fire Service with my proposal. The emergency services and particularly the fire service are an interest of mine and I wanted to explore this in my illustration work.”
One of the prints includes a portrait of John Macfarlane – a much-respected station manager who passed away in 2013 after 46 years of service. John had a particular affinity to Horsham, having lived and worked in the town his entire life.
The road leading up to the newly built Platinum House was named Macfarlane Way in his memory.
Other prints created by Fynn include illustrations of Platinum House and the equipment firefighters use. The prints are now available to buy through eBay – see https://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/fynndodd with 70 per cent of the proceeds going to The Fire Fighters Charity.
Speaking of his work, Fynn said: “During my project I researched Fire Fighters Charity and how they have helped firefighters both locally and nationally. On completion of my project, I decided to organise a fundraiser in order to give back to the men and women that helped me with my project, as well as supporting such a fantastic charity.”
