Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unique artworks have been created by a Horsham illustration student in a bid to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graphic designer and illustrator Fynn Dodd has been working over the summer to turn photographs of Platinum House – Horsham’s new fire station and training centre – and its firefighters into one-of-a-kind pieces of art.

Now he is selling a limited quantity in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity. Fynn, a student at Falmouth University, said: “Due to my health conditions I have to study my degree online – from Horsham – and part time. As a result I experience isolation and it’s because of this that I decided to push myself and reach out to the Fire Service with my proposal. The emergency services and particularly the fire service are an interest of mine and I wanted to explore this in my illustration work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the prints includes a portrait of John Macfarlane – a much-respected station manager who passed away in 2013 after 46 years of service. John had a particular affinity to Horsham, having lived and worked in the town his entire life.

One of the prints includes a portrait of John Macfarlane – a much-respected Horsham Fire Station manager who passed away in 2013 after 46 years of service.

The road leading up to the newly built Platinum House was named Macfarlane Way in his memory.

Other prints created by Fynn include illustrations of Platinum House and the equipment firefighters use. The prints are now available to buy through eBay – see https://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/fynndodd with 70 per cent of the proceeds going to The Fire Fighters Charity.

Fynn Dodd's artwork of Platinum House, Horsham's new fire station and training centre

Speaking of his work, Fynn said: “During my project I researched Fire Fighters Charity and how they have helped firefighters both locally and nationally. On completion of my project, I decided to organise a fundraiser in order to give back to the men and women that helped me with my project, as well as supporting such a fantastic charity.”