Horsham supermarket shoppers face checkout problems at Sainsbury's
Shoppers at branches of Sainsbury’s in Horsham and Pulborough faced problems at the stores’ checkouts today (Wednesday).
The supermarket stores’ card payment systems went down and staff were accepting cash only.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said it was a temporary problem and that the situation was being monitored.
“We have now resolved a temporary payments issue which affected some of our stores this morning.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”