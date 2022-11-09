Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham supermarket shoppers face checkout problems at Sainsbury's

Shoppers at branches of Sainsbury’s in Horsham and Pulborough faced problems at the stores’ checkouts today (Wednesday).

By Sarah Page
3 minutes ago

The supermarket stores’ card payment systems went down and staff were accepting cash only.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said it was a temporary problem and that the situation was being monitored.

“We have now resolved a temporary payments issue which affected some of our stores this morning.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”