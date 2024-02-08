Horsham teenager found safe
A 14-year-old girl, who was reported missing from Horsham, has been found safe.
Sussex Police said on Tuesday that officers were ‘urgently looking’ for a girl, named as Cayden.
An updated statement, alongside a new photo, on Wednesday evening read: “We are still looking for Cayden, who is missing from Horsham.”
On Thursday morning, police confirmed the young girl had been found ‘safe and well’, adding: “Thank you for sharing our appeal.”