Horsham teenager is missing; dial 999 if you see her
Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl, who has been reported missing from Horsham.
Sussex Police said officers are ‘urgently looking’ for the girl, named as Cayden.
“Cayden, 14, was last seen at 10.15am on Sunday (February 4) and there are concerns for her welfare, a police statement read.
"She is 5ft 5in, has black hair, and is wearing a black top, black leggings and white trainers.
“Cayden also has links to Pulborough.”
If you see Cayden, you are asked to call 999, quoting serial 1235 of 04/02.