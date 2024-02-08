Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said on Tuesday that officers were ‘urgently looking’ for a girl, named as Cayden.

An updated statement, alongside a new photo, on Wednesday evening read: “We are still looking for Cayden, who is missing from Horsham.

"Cayden, 14, was last seen at 10.15am on Sunday, February 4 and there are concerns for her welfare.

Horsham teenager Cayden also has links to Pulborough, police said. Photo: Sussex Police

"She is 5ft 5in, has black hair, and is wearing a black top, black leggings and white trainers.”

Cayden also has links to Pulborough, police said.