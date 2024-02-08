Horsham teenager still missing as police issue second photo - Dial 999 if you see her
Police are still searching for a 14-year-old girl, who was reported missing from Horsham.
Sussex Police said on Tuesday that officers were ‘urgently looking’ for a girl, named as Cayden.
An updated statement, alongside a new photo, on Wednesday evening read: “We are still looking for Cayden, who is missing from Horsham.
"Cayden, 14, was last seen at 10.15am on Sunday, February 4 and there are concerns for her welfare.
"She is 5ft 5in, has black hair, and is wearing a black top, black leggings and white trainers.”
Cayden also has links to Pulborough, police said.
If you see Cayden, or know where she is, please call 999, quoting serial 1235 of 04/02.