Horsham town centre bar given go-ahead for late-night outdoor drinks

Changes are being made at a Horsham town centre bar to enable customers to enjoy late-night drinks outside.

Horsham District Council has given the go ahead for the M Bar in Piries Place to extend its licence to allow the use of outdoor seating until 1.45am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The council has allowed opening between 8am and 2am Fridays, Saturdays, and Bank Holidays – to the delight of customers.

The M Bar posted a message to customers on social media saying: “We know it’s been a frustration and there were concerns around having to leave drinks inside to get fresh air and we want you to feel safe, comfortable and relaxed while you’re at The M Bar.

“So we have listened to your feedback and worked with the council to extend our licence and keep your good vibes flowing, drink in hand and without worry until closing time.”

And, they added: “Please drink responsibly and be respectful of our neighbours, let’s keep M Bar a safe and fun place for everyone to enjoy!”