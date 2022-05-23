Maxine and Sam White will open their first ever shop, when Beatrice’s Bedroom opens at the major store outlet on Albion Way.

Maxine said: “We are really excited. We have lots organised and we are going to make it as fun as we possibly can. It will be 9 till 8 everyday. We sorted our music and we will also run a competition to try and keep it interesting for people that pass us by as well.”

Beatrice’s Bedroom just celebrated its first birthday, with the business starting in the winter lockdown, when Sam started making candles for fun.

The Great British Pop-Up, an initiative which aims to empower independent brands and makers in high street retailers including John Lewis and Boots UK, offered the opportunity to Maxine and Sam at the start of this year.

Maxine said: “Lots of people started saying they wanted one because they are quite unusual. So Sam approached me and said shall we try and sell some candles. The business model hasn't really changed, she does the candles and I do everything else.

It’s [the pop-up shop] going a lot better then we would have anticipated. Most of our sales have been through Instagram. So this is an opportunity to go out and meet people which will be nice.”

Beatrice’s Bedroom will be in Horsham John Lewis every day this week, from 9am to 8pm.