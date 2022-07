Crossways vets at Holbrook – part of the Medivet group – shut on June 10 because of a staff shortage.

Medivet spokeswoman Tara Fell said there was a national shortage of vets and that the Holbrook vets would remain closed until a new vet was appointed.

"I don’t have a date for reopening,” she said.

Crossways vets at Holbrook, Horsham