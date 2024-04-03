Horsham village horticultural society holds final spring show before disbanding
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southwater Horticultural Society says it has ‘reluctantly decided it’s time to retire.’
But members are determined to go out in style and everyone was asked to go the extra mile to make their final spring show one to remember.
Spokesperson Gabi Butler said: “We were not disappointed. In spite of everything the weather could throw at us, daffodils, tulips, and all manner of other beautiful spring flowers graced the show benches, the craft and cookery were excellently supported and the children produced their joyful artworks.
“In fact, the cup for the best entry in the whole show went to a child – Bella Devaney – whose origami egg was a thing of wonder!”
The society’s committee have decided to close everything down gradually and there will still be a Plant Sale Plus on May Bank Holiday Monday and the society’s very final show – the Summer Show – will be held on August 31.
Meanwhile, a poignant search has been launched. Gabi said: “One of the jobs for closing is to try and find the donors, or their relatives, of all the cups so that they can be offered for return. This is involving some considerable detective work.
"We have found quite a few already but if any reader with links to Southwater from around 1945 who thinks they may have information, please email us at [email protected]”
The spring show results are: Daffodils and other Plants and Flowers: The Alan Steele Award; Daffodil Society Bronze Medal; Championship Class Trophy; Marlhurst Cup; Cripplegate Cup – all go to Richard Mumford.
Floral Art: Temple Cup and the Apted Trophy – Mrs A Tuckwell. Photograhy: 25 Cup – Mrs P Chapman.Beverages: Hillbrow Wine Goblet - Peter Buckley.
Cookery: WI Cookery Trophy. - Ms J Ansell. Handicraft: Handicraft Cup – Mrs G Butler. The Linda Briggs Trophy – Mrs G Butler.
Childrens’ Entries: SHS 50 Cup and Best Exhibit Trophy for children - Bella Devaney. Most Points in Show:Southwater Weald WI Cup - Jenny Ansell. Best Exhibit in Show: Croudace Homes Trophy Miss B Devaney.