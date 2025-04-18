Horsham votes Lib Dem in district council by-election
Hannah Butler (Liberal Democrats) was elected councillor for the Colgate and Rusper Ward in Horsham District yesterday (April 17).
She stood against candidates from a range of parties, and narrowly beat out Conservative candidate Josh Bounds by just 47 votes.
The full results are:
Josh Bounds (Conservative Party) – 406 votes
Hannah Butler (Liberal Democrats) – 453 votes
Andrew John Finnegan (Green Party) – 375 votes
Gerard Brendan Kavanagh (Labour Party) – 53 votes
Robert Charles Nye (Reform UK) - 206 votes
The turnout was 27.72 per cent and the by-election was held after the recent sad passing of Cllr Liz Kitchen.
