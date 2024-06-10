Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Horsham war veteran spoke to the nation at national 80th D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth.

Robert Piper, 99, from Southwater, was unable to attend the event itself but was featured on screen as he spoke.

Robert joined the Royal Sussex regiment at the age of 15 before joining the Royal Signal Regiment. He was attached to the 15th Scottish infantry division and went to Normandy from Shipley.

He ended the war in Palestine before returning to Southwater.

War veteran Robert Piper, from Southwater, spoke to the nation via a screen at the national D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth

Meanwhile, a special ceremony was held at Coolham where 15 airmen lost their lives during World War II.

Wreaths were laid at the Coolham D-Day Airfield Memorial Park by West Sussex County Councillor Amanda Jupp and Robert Michalowicz of the Horsham and Godalming Polish community.