Horsham WI group's poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
A poignant tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II has been made by members of a Horsham Women’s Institute group.
Members of the Horsham Normandy WI have created a new ‘post box topper’ near Horsham’s Black Jug pub as a special tribute following the Queen’s death at Balmoral on Thursday.
Normandy WI secretary Pam Tedder said: “We have been making toppers for nearly a year and have tried to mark various events throughout the year such as Christmas, Easter and Remembrance Day.
"We created several toppers for the Jubilee which were much admired by the people of Horsham.
“When the death of Queen Elizabeth was announced we knew that we had to mark the event with a single topper.
"The Queen was a lifelong member and president of Sandringham WI.
"It was created by members of Horsham Normandy WI using a new base and elements from one of our Jubilee toppers.”