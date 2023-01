Horsham Normandy WI, with 3 from Roffey Greenfields WI and 1 from Holbrook Horsham WI put out 17 Christmas Post Box toppers.

They are asking for donations to Horsham Matters Christmas Appeal at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/horsham-normandy-wi1

We also worked with Westlake House Care Home to help them create a topper of their own, which they have put out in Pondtail Road.

Every topper is made by volunteers who provide their own materials. We have also received donations of yarn from people who enjoy the toppers and wish to contribute.

Westlake House Care Home's postbox topper

