Horsham Winter Warm Up sessions hailed 'great success'

Free ‘Winter Warm Up’ sessions held at Broadbridge Heath and Storrington are being hailed a great success.

Horsham District Council hosted the two events last week inviting residents to get active, social and winter-ready at The Bridge Leisure Centre in Broadbridge Heath and The Chanctonbury Leisure Centre in Storrington.

A council spokesperson said: “Aimed primarily at the over 50s, but open to anyone wanting to be more active and winter ready, the two-day events were a great success with some 300 local people attracted by the numerous taster activity sessions, health checks and healthcare advice on offer for free, as well as a delicious free hot lunch.”

The taster sessions ranged from archery and aerobics to singing, dancing, short mat bowls, ballet and craft workshops and were designed to appeal to people who wanted to try out something new, get involved in community activities, meet others and boost their health and wellbeing ahead of the winter months.

Community food hub UK Harvest provided delicious soup and cakes for everyone at the Winter Warm Up sessions. See https://www.ukharvest.org.uk/about-us/about

Some visitors also took the opportunity to get their flu and Covid jabs alongside their Health MOT’s and wellbeing checks while others gained energy-saving advice from the Citizens Advice Home Energy team, who were one of the 30 local community organisations making up a ‘Community Marketplace’ offering freebies and information on a wide range of different topics.

Sam Raby, Horsham District Council cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “These events were a real triumph and I was delighted to see so many hundreds of people attend, especially those who don’t usually take part in the types of activities we had on offer.

“Thank you to everyone who came along to join us and try something new, we hope you have discovered some new hobbies and pastimes you will continue to enjoy and build on, especially over the winter months.

“A big thank you also to all our amazing stallholders who were on hand throughout the two days to offer advice and information. I’m delighted we were able to bring together so many professional community organisations to support us.

“I am sure these events have been a crucial first step in helping lots of people get out and about in the community and stay safer and healthier.”