Horsham woman in bid to help animal rescue centre under threat

A woman who joined an animal rescue centre to combat her grief after losing a pet is now helping more animals in need of homes.

Kara Attwood is undertaking a ‘Pier2Pier’ trek – from Worthing pier to Brighton pier – to raise funds for the charity Holbrook Animal Rescue in Horsham which is currently under threat and having to seek a new ‘home.’

Kara first volunteered at the rescue centre after losing her much-loved pet Lexi four years ago and is still helping with the care of the animals there.

"Sadly, the future of the centre is in jeopardy,” she said. “Due to a forced relocation, we have had to find a new home for Holbrook Animal Rescue. Whilst we have found a new location, we now have to get the planning permission to physically build the new centre.”

Horsham District Council has refused the charity’s plans to relocate to a site in Southwater and the rescue centre is now appealing against the council’s decision.

Said Kara: “Whilst all this is happening, we still have all of our animals to care for – those for which we seek their forever homes and our sanctuary animals, for whom Holbrook Animal Rescue, is their forever home.

"My trek is to help raise much needed funds for the centre, so that they may continue the wonderful work they do every day, caring for a range of animals.” See bit.ly/3K4qOyO

The centre’s current premises in north Horsham are to be enveloped as part of the 2,750-home Mowbray village development.

Kara said: “At the present time, Holbrook Animal Rescue are in the process of appealing Horsham District Council’s decision to reject their planning requests. The welfare of the animals at the centre continues each day whilst this proceeds.

"I’m completing my trek to raise funds to help with the care for the animals with them now and for the future. The centre has been a strength to me since I’ve been volunteering following the loss of my own four-legged best friend Lexi almost four years ago.

"Helping Laura (Laura Santini-Bradbury) and the dedicated team of volunteers at the centre, helped me on my own grief journey. Being able to enjoy time helping with the animals at the centre was a terrific strength to me when I needed it. It is wonderful to see the animals at Holbrook Animal Rescue play together, eat together, sleep together and walk together.”