Horsham woman lands a district lottery win

Pam Thompson scooped £250 in the lottery, set up and run by Horsham District Council, which helps support not-for-profit local organisations.

“I would recommend as many people as possible to sign up for the Horsham District Community Lottery as it helps so many local good causes,” said Pam.

“It’s a really good feeling that the money goes to a local charity of your own choice and it all makes a huge difference.”

Lottery winner Pam Thompson with Horsham District Council officer Rob Jarvis

Pam supports The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre.

“I chose to support the centre as two of my friends volunteer there and as an organisation they do such wonderful work to support cancer patients locally.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for community matters Liz Kitchen said: “Congratulations to Pam on her win.

“Charities have been severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic and desperately need to raise more funds, which makes the role of Horsham District Council’s Community Lottery more important than ever.

“I am delighted that the lottery has been such a success since its launch and that so many local good causes have benefitted from it, but I would encourage more groups to register as they could be missing out on some valuable funds.

“Also I would urge more people to sign up and play the lottery. It only costs £1 a week and you could benefit your favourite chosen charity and have the chance to win a £25,000 jackpot.”

Launched in September 2019, the lottery raises around £60,000 annually for a wide variety of the district’s voluntary and community groups.

It currently achieves around 1,900 weekly ticket sales with almost 1,000 regular weekly players.

Since its launch some 100 local charities, volunteer groups, community groups and local good causes have registered with the lottery and have benefited from the funds raised.

The lottery is run on behalf of Horsham District Council by external provider Gatherwell, which already runs a similar scheme for many other local councils.

Community groups wanting to enrol and those wanting to buy tickets should visit www.horshamdistrictcommunitylottery.co.uk or call 01403 434010.