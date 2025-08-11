Horsham woman saves husband's life - as well as life of a stranger

A Horsham woman has saved her husband’s life as well as the life of a stranger.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty-five-year-old Ashleigh Goacher donated one of her kidneys to a person she didn’t know – so that her husband could receive a life-saving transplant of his own.

Ashleigh’s husband Chris had been living with kidney disease for many years before he was told he would need a kidney transplant. “He was living on dialysis, and I saw the constant reality of what that meant for him. My pretty immediate response was, ‘Ok then, let’s see if I’m a match for you’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Ashleigh’s tests showed that her kidney wasn’t a match for her husband. But she was able to donate one of her kidneys via a UK Kidney Sharing Scheme which ‘swapped’ Ashleigh’s kidney with another recipient-donor pair in a similar situation so that both recipients could receive a better-matching kidney.

Ashleigh Goacher, 35, saved her husband's life by donating a kidney to a stranger - so that he could receive a kidney from another donor who was a 'medical match' with him

Chris had already received a kidney from a deceased donor in 2018, however it failed during one of the Covid pandemic lockdowns and left him needing another life-changing transplant.

His healthcare team explained how a kidney from a living donor was his best option, as kidneys from living donors last longer on average and have a higher success rate.

Ashleigh found the initial recovery period difficult after her surgery as she had never had major surgery before but says she has had no issues since then. “Since those initial few months, my life has been no different at all," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That minor difficult time I went through has made such a difference to people struggling far more than I ever have. The pros of my donation absolutely outweigh the cons.

Ashleigh Goacher with husband Chris

"I changed my husband’s life, and, by being a part of the ‘Sharing Scheme’, I changed someone else’s life out there too!”

Now Ashleigh is hoping to inspire others who may be in a similar situation. She has become a buddy as part of the UK Living Kidney Donation Buddy Support Service with the hope of using her experiences to help others considering donating.

Meanwhile, shocking new NHS data reveals nearly 7,000 people across the UK are on the kidney transplant list and six die every week while waiting. And it reveals that 306 people died last year while waiting for a kidney transplant – up from 289 the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of people on the active kidney transplant list has surged up 11 per cent in a single year and the average waiting time for a kidney transplant has increased to 503 days.

More information on living kidney donation can be found at www.donateakidney.co.uk