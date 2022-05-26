Beebee Feenix, known on stage as BBFeenix, will join 13 other bands and singers from across the UK to take part in the SoundWaves Music Competition Final at the 02 Academy in Birmingham on Saturday (May 28).

She said: “I'm really excited to let my music land and for people to hear what I have to offer. I'm really excited to share my passion, but also have fun and change the world for a better place. For myself and for everyone that I reach. I'm just so excited.”

Beebee’s road to the final began in Islington in August 2021, where she sang three original songs in front of a group of judges, before she was then asked to submit two songs via video, which eventually led to her being picked for the Birmingham finals.

During lockdown, Beebee learnt how to create her own music, meeting and working with people in the music industry she had met through the Social Audio app Clubhouse

She told the County Times: “I’ve been singing most of my life, I'm also in a rock covers band called Sugar Honey, which I've been playing in at the weekend to let my hair down.

“But the singer song-writing stuff I've been doing for about four or five years. It’s been a lovely journey for me to be able to start, being able to put the lessons I've learnt in life into my lyrics and being able to give back finally.”

When asked why she thinks she made it to the final, Beebee said: “I think it’s the passion and the message, obviously great music on top of that, but ultimately it's the passion and the message that I want to deliver. I’m on a mission to reach and raise the vibration of at least one billion hearts. I want to leave a legacy behind of having spread a bit more joy and happiness back in the world because I think we all need that right now.”

Beebee calls her style ‘Quantum music’ - a genre which she claims infuses healing frequencies within the songs

She said: “Music has helped me heal through a lot of things. I’ve lost both of my parents, fled domestic violence and been through a lot of stuff in the last 15 years.

"Because music has helped me heal so much, I was really grateful to be able to offer it back to other people and start helping them to improve their lives through my lessons, music and lyrics.

“It’s my passion and that’s what I'm really excited about. Is to be able to start offering back to the world. Everything that I have gained through the last few years, definitely the last couple of years.”

The final will take place at the 4,000 capacity O2 Academy in Birmingham, the biggest venue Beebee has played in to date - but the Horsham woman is confident she can win.

Beebee said: ”I’m confident to win, but I'm confident that something will happen for me. I know that I'm there to make a difference and I'm there to connect with people.

“If I can just connect with the audience and the people listening to me. I’ve won in my own right, but I'm ready to rock and win because I believe I've got something different to offer.”