Horsham wreath-laying ceremony marks Armed Forces week

Council chairman Kate Rowbottom laid the wreath before a service with prayers conducted by Canon Lisa Barnett from Horsham’s St Mary’s Church.

The Alert was sounded by Councillor Martin Boffey and dedications were read by chairman of the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion Zal Rustom and Councillor Rowbottom.

In her dedication, Councillor Rowbottom said: “Armed Forces Day is an opportunity each year for reflection and commemoration of the dedication and sacrifice made by our country’s armed forces, reservists and cadets in protecting our security, our values and the safety and freedom of people across the globe.

A wreath-laying ceremony in Horsham's Carfax commemorated Armed Forces Week

“We also recognise and honour the important humanitarian role played by our Armed Forces in supporting those affected, not just by conflict, but also by disaster and crisis.

"By acknowledging and celebrating the diverse and critical Armed Forces role we ensure that this is more widely recognised and that our young people continue to regard this as an important and fulfilling contribution to our society, safety and way of life.

“This is one week in a year but the regard and sentiments we express today should be foremost in our thoughts at all times as we remember and support those who have been lost or injured in our service, their families, loved ones and colleagues.”