A youth activist from Horsham has urged the UK government to do much more to end the pandemic faster.

Tara Geoghegan headed to parliament on February 23 to take part in the ONE Campaign's Day of Action, asking the government to tackle unequal vaccine access in low-income countries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham Youth Ambassador heads to Parliament to demand faster action to end the pandemicAlongside other activists, Tara met with thirty-one MPs, including her local MP Jeremy Quinn, to talk about why ending the pandemic globally is a priority for the UK.

Tara provided Jeremy Quinn with his/her own personal booklet, which included messages addressed to him from Horsham constituents, expressing concern over the slow pace of the UK in delivering vaccines to developing countries.

Tara said: “The UK must play its part in global efforts to end the pandemic. Financing the global pandemic fight is key in achieving that. As an International Development student, I believe that the UK must commit to its fair share to the cost of buying and distributing vaccines.”

Whilst being an International Development student, Tara has spent this year campaigning on vaccine equity with the ONE Campaign.

Tara provided Jeremy Quinn with his/her own personal booklet, which included messages addressed to him from Horsham constituents, expressing concern over the slow pace of the UK in delivering vaccines to developing countries.

In addition to influencing ministers in parliament about the UK’s contribution to ending the pandemic globally, ONE’s Day of Action included youth ambassadors handing in a petition where over 130,000 people have asked the government to go further and faster to vaccinate the world and end the pandemic.

At present, low-income countries have currently administered only 1% of the world’s COVID-19 vaccines. Low vaccination levels in Africa means more people are not sufficiently protected, so the risk of new variants emerging are high.

Romilly Greenhill, UK Director of The ONE Campaign, said: “Ensuring low-income countries vaccinate their population will prevent new variants from emerging. This therefore protects public health, the NHS, our economy, and children’s education here in the UK for the long term. Vaccinating the world is in our national interest, too."