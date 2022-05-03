Horsham's food bank issues fresh appeal for support amid the cost of living crisis

Figures released last week by the Trussell Trust showed that demand for the food bank’s services have soared in the past two years, as first the pandemic and then rising prices for food and fuel hit hard-pressed families.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amalia Lovett, the charity’s network and campaigns lead, said: “At the Horsham District Foodbank, we have seen a rise in the number of families needing our support, with an increase in the number of children.

Avolunteer at Horsham Matters food bank

“We have also seen an increase in the number of new clients needing support, people coming into our foodbank in tears feeling shame and embarrassed that they even have to use a foodbank. One new client said ‘Horsham Matters has been amazing at providing me food vouchers… you go into the warehouse, and they help you out. I was so embarrassed, worried, and anxious but the workers there were lovely and non-judgemental.’

"The cost-of-living crisis is impacting our whole community but for those already precariously balancing their household budget, the increase in costs has pushed them into making choices between bills and food. We expect to see many more residents having to turn to the foodbank from all walks of life over the forthcoming months.”

Amalia said as a Trussell Trust food bank they do all they can to support residents, but also to highlight the challenges the community is facing.

It is launching its Cost of Living campaign alongside other food banks.“We will be asking the Government to review the benefits system as well as increase payments to ensure that the most vulnerable in our society are not facing destitution,” she added.

A basket of food at Horsham's food bank

Horsham Matters is a Christian charity that aims to relieve hardship through the provision of essential services such as food, fuel and shelter, in order to make a positive, long-lasting impact on people's lives.