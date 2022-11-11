Horsham's 'green canopy': A lasting legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II
A lasting legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II is being left throughout the Horsham district.
It is all part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, a unique tree planting initiative to mark the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.
Horsham District Council has provided funds and resources to enable trees to be planted across the district by parish and neighbourhood councils in a project organised by its parks and countryside team.
The councils can choose to plant from a selection of Oak, Beech, Magnolia, Mulberry and Birch. Further trees will also be planted across council-owned sites.
Some initial plantings took place back in March but most will be planted from now through to March next year which is the best season for planting.
Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure and culture Roger Noel said: “When these trees become mature, their enduring presence will create a beautiful vision for our district, will leave a lasting legacy of our late Queen, and will benefit future generations.”