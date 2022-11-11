It is all part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, a unique tree planting initiative to mark the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

Horsham District Council has provided funds and resources to enable trees to be planted across the district by parish and neighbourhood councils in a project organised by its parks and countryside team.

The councils can choose to plant from a selection of Oak, Beech, Magnolia, Mulberry and Birch. Further trees will also be planted across council-owned sites.

Trees being planted across the Horsham district are a lasting legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II

Some initial plantings took place back in March but most will be planted from now through to March next year which is the best season for planting.