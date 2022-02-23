Horsham’s Pancake Races return this week ... after two years

The fun-filled event will be held in Horsham’s Carfax on Thursday (February 24) from 12 noon.

The Pancake races - organised by the Rotary Club of Horsham - have been a major charity success down the years.

The pandemic put paid to the races in 2020 and 2021 but they’re back in force this year.

One of the competitors in the 2019 Horsham Pancake Races. Photo: Derek Martin

Competetive four-man, or woman, teams from local businesses, clubs and organisations - many in fun costumes - will be hoping to raise money once more for local charities while flipping their way to success.

