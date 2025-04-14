Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents, visitors and shoppers are invited to come and support talented young entrepreneurs who will be competing to be 2025’s national Young Market Trader of the Year in Horsham town centre on Sunday, April 27, from 10am to 4pm.

Competitors will be setting out their stalls at Horsham’s West Street market for the local heat of the national Young Traders Market competition, organised by local market operator Coden Events in association with the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) and supported by Horsham District Council.

Open to all young fledgling traders under the age of 30, Horsham’s competition winner will be determined by a panel of judges on the day including local renowned businessman John Bartlett, who traded for many years in the Carfax as Sussex Faire, and Sam from Swans and Swifts, a regular Horsham West Street stall holder.

From handmade crochet, jewellery and nature inspired art to sweet treats, chutney and jams, the event is expected to welcome a variety of young traders competing to be the winner of this local heat.

2025 Young Market Trader of the Year winner Silver Hollow

The winner will then have the sought after opportunity to progress to the London and Southeast Regional Final at Broadway Market in Hackney, London, on Sunday, July 13, with the goal of reaching the National Final in Stratford-upon-Avon over the August bank holiday weekend.

Horsham District Council’s director of place Barbara Childs said: “I am so pleased that Horsham will again be hosting a range of talented young entrepreneurs at our town centre markets for the third year running.

"The event provides a fantastic free platform for young people to trade, giving them a cost-effective opportunity to sell directly to customers, access valuable feedback and hone their business skills, alongside experienced traders at our markets.

"Please do come along and support this vibrant local event and cheer on all those involved in this nationally recognised competition.”

Zac Coden of Coden Events, said: “Coden Events are excited to host the 2025 NMTF Young Trader Market Horsham.

“Participating traders will be judged by our team of experts and perhaps be able to go on to take part in regional and national finals. More importantly, they will have a great opportunity to showcase their fledgling businesses and have a great day meeting potential new customers!

“Come and join us on Sunday, April 27, at the Bishopric end of West Street, Horsham.”

Young traders signed up to date include Garden to Jar, Silver Hollow Jewellery, Simply Beads by Freya, Redamancy Art, Classynfancy, Stitchelia and Terrific Treats.

Horsham’s regular last Sunday of the month West Street Arts and Crafts Market will operate alongside the young traders’ competition market stalls to create a lively trading atmosphere.

The competition is just one element of an ongoing campaign by Horsham District Council to attract and support new and younger traders at all of the District’s markets.

Anyone thinking of market trading in the district can find lots of helpful resources on the Council website and on the day of the event there will be a ‘drop-in’ stall providing advice and information in person.

Young business owners who are interested in taking part can sign up using the online application form at: www.horsham.gov.uk/business/district-markets/sell-at-a-horsham-district-market

Find out more about Horsham district’s markets on the council’s website.