Hosepipe ban begins for areas in Lewes and Hailsham as 'dry weather event' continues in Sussex

A hosepipe ban has come into effect for areas in Lewes and Hailsham, according to a recent public notice.

The notice at publicnoticeportal.uk said Advanced Water Infrastructure Networks Limited (AWIN), which is trading as Leaf Water, has restricted the use of a hosepipe, sprinklers, dripper hoses, automatic irrigation systems and similar devices for a variety of purposes.

As of Friday, August 15, use of these devices is prohibited for: watering a garden, cleaning a private motor-vehicle (or trailer), watering plants on domestic or non-commercial premises, cleaning a private leisure boat, filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool, drawing water for domestic recreational use (like hot tubs), filling or maintaining a natural pond, filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain, cleaning walls or windows of domestic premises, cleaning paths or patios, and cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces.

People can find out more at www.leafwater.co.uk.

Bishops Lane, Lewes, BN8 5LB, is one of the areas affected by the hosepipe ban. Photo: Google Street View

The notice said: “Water use restrictions will start at 00:01 on Friday August 15th 2025 and continue until further notification.”

In East Sussex the restriction applies to the Leaf Water areas Bishops Lane, Lewes, BN8 5LB, and Mill Road, Hailsham, BN27 2FH.

The notice added: “If you are unsure whether your property is within the area affected, please check whether you receive your water bill from Leaf Water or contact us through our website or telephone 01376 312420. If you would like to make a representation concerning any of these prohibitions, please email [email protected] or telephone 01376 312420. Thank you for consideration and understanding of this dry weather event.”

