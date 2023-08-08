BREAKING
Hosepipe ban lifted for Sussex residents

The hosepipe ban which had been put in place for some residents of Sussex has been lifted.
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:05 BST

On August 4, the temporary hosepipe ban which had been put in place by South East Water had been lifted.

On Friday, August 8 a statement from the company thanked customers for adhering to the ban.

South East Water announced the ban on June 19.

Hosepipe stock (Photo Illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)Hosepipe stock (Photo Illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Hosepipe stock (Photo Illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
The measures meant that using a hosepipe to water gardens, clean cars and fill swimming pools was not allowed.

David Hinton, South East Water's chief executive, said: "We took into account the wider context of extreme heat currently affecting parts of Europe.

"We approached our reviews with a sensible degree of caution as we wanted to protect the water supply for all our customers and the environment.

"Although at the moment it does not feel like summer, we do hope people will continue to be mindful about how much water they use, particularly on hot days, when demand is higher."

Related topics:SussexEurope