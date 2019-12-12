Hospices of Hope hold cocktail event in Crowborough

Hospices of Hope held its first ever cocktail-making event in Bar Trend, Crowborough. Staff from Bar Trend demonstrated their mixology skills by mixing three different cocktails and then guests had the chance to make their own at the event last Thursday.

Fundraising and resources director, Anna Perolls, said: “The evening was a great success. We all had fun making and sampling different cocktails. We raised an amazing £550 which will help us support and develop hospice care in South East Europe. We are very grateful to Bar Trend for hosting this event and to Peter Oliver for being our sponsors.”