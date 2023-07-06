Hot weather affects Early Summer Flower Show entries for Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society

​​Hot, dry weather limited the garden flowers available for the Early Summer Flower Show staged by Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society but there were roses and sweet peas in nearly every class.

The Village Hall event attracted 143 entries from 25 members, including three newcomers to this form of friendly competition. Show secretary David Donovan said the mid-June show was a modest affair, affected by the weather."Some good pot plants were seen, plus various succulents on the show bench, with limited numbers of vegetables and fruits on display," he explained. "Praise came from the judge for the good quality of the flower arrangements and the cookery section was particularly well supported, with prizes for most of the competitors and praise too from the judge. Photographic entries attracted much attention from the public and the four entries in the children’s section was double that of this year’s previous show!"

The flower show saw 70 visitors during the afternoon. Apart from the competition, the side-stalls began with the tombola, catching everyone at the entrance to the hall, summer bedding plant sales, cakes and preserves, a numbers game, light refreshments from the kitchen and the raffle.

Vice-president Stella Whitelock presented the awards at the end of the afternoon. The Godfrey Challenge Cup for most prizes in the rose classes went to a relative newcomer, Seamus Buckley, while Jeffrey Haine retained the Hawthorn Trophy for sweet peas as sole competitor, which guaranteed the National Sweet Pea Society Bronze Medal for the best vase – all his vases were of high quality.

Mary Liverman took the Bill Payne Memorial Trophy for most points with her cacti and succulents, while the best entry was assessed to be that of Elaine Cordingley. The most successful flower arranger on the day was Katharine Horwood, with the Phillips Trophy being awarded for the judge’s selection of the best entry. In a closely-contested cookery section, Annabelle Heath proved to be the most successful and won the John Whitelock Trophy. Finally, the Junior Flower Cup was shared three ways by Ted Coomber, ten, Susie Eyre, eight, and George Eyre, six.

Other first prize winners were: Elizabeth Stewart, John Smith, Eva Pendreich, Anne Hollis, Mary Pardi, David Donovan, Margaret Elkin, Alan Thew and Lisa Elkin. The annual flower show is set for August 12, to be held in a marquee on the recreation ground adjacent to the Village Hall in Yapton.

1 . Early Summer Flower Show Best geranium was won by John Smith Photo: David Ruffle

2 . Early Summer Flower Show Jeffrey Haine was awarded the Hawthorn Trophy for sweet peas Photo: David Ruffle

3 . Early Summer Flower Show Ted Coomber was a three-way joint winner of the Junior Flower Cup Photo: David Ruffle

4 . Early Summer Flower Show Mary Liverman was awarded the Bill Payne Memorial Trophy for most points in cacti and succulents Photo: David Ruffle