Hotel near Eastbourne named ‘best place to stay in the south east’

Olga and Alex Polizzi at the hotel launch

A hotel in Alfriston has been named the ‘best place to stay in the south east’ in a prestigious guide.

The Star, a boutique hotel in the village outside Eastbourne, is owned by mother and daughter team Olga and Alex Polizzi.

The hotel has been crowned the ‘best place to stay in the south east’ by the Sunday Times, which has today (Thursday, October 14) revealed its definitive list of the 100 best places to stay spread throughout the country.

The Star, before the Polizzis renovated the property

Jenny Coad, deputy travel editor at The Times and The Sunday Times, said, “The Polizzis have transformed a handsome historic inn into a luxury stay.

“It’s the ideal base for stomping up the South Downs and you’re well placed for moseying around Lewes, dropping in at Charleston, the Bloomsbury set’s farmhouse, or going to the opera at Glyndebourne.”

The family duo bought the property in November 2019, and immediately embarked on the total renovation of the hotel.

Alex – TV’s The Hotel Inspector – said everything was rebuilt and redesigned with Olga Polizzi’s unique skills and her own long-acquired hotel experience.

The 30-bedroom hotel – which opened its doors in June 2021 – in the heart of the historic village has a large restaurant, and its own Mediterranean style inner courtyard.

Olga said at the time, “Olga said, “My home is in this part of the world and I’ve always longed for the opportunity to open a hotel in Sussex. When The Star Inn came on the market, Alex and I were immediately interested in the project.

“We want it to be an integral part of the community and provide a welcoming environment for all, from walkers to opera goers.”

Another Sussex hotel, The Pig in the South Downs, has also won an award – the Best Country Hotel.

The list is split into eight regions: London, Southeast, Southwest, Central, East, North, Wales and Scotland; and winners in eight different categories; Budget, B&B, Foodie, Family, Coastal, Pub, Country and Romantic.

A spokesperson added, “The guide focuses on the things that really matter; hotels with the essentials of comfort, great service and value, as well as personality and warmth.”