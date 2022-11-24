Hotham Park's Alice in Wonderland statues to be lit up this Christmas
Statues in Bognor’s Hotham Park are set to be illuminated over the Christmas Period, Arun District Council have announced.
By Connor Gormley
4 minutes ago
The statues, depicting characters from Alice in Wonderland, will be lit up in a range of festive colours from Tuesday December 6 to Christmas Eve.
They will make up part of a festive light trail through the park designed to bring festive cheer to Bognor Regis as Christmas draws near.
