Hotspot policing team will be 'out in force' in Chichester on Friday

The hotspot policing team will be ‘out in force’ on Friday August 15, according to a Sussex Police spokesperson.

The team will be patrolling North Street tomorrow afternoon to listen to local concerns, raise awareness of how police patrols works and the areas they target, and encourage members of the community to report crime as and when it happens.

They will be joined by partners providing ‘diversionary activity’ for young people, according to a spokesperson. Teams from the SidYouth charity will be on hand to provide games, while the Crimestoppers dedicated youth service will help raise awareness of what constitutes a crime and how members of the public can anonymously.

Chief Inspector Jim Loader said: “During the summer and through this rest of the year you will see more of our officers and PCSOs in the areas across Sussex we know are hotspots for crime and Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB). We’re working hard to drive down the number of people who are victims of crime or affected by ASB. This is all the more effective if we know when and where it’s happening, please take the time to report crimes or ASB so we can all keep the streets of Sussex safer.”