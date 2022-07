Hastings beach during the current heatwave

The council’s volunteer meteorologists reported that overnight air temperatures fell no lower than 23.7°C; the previous highest minimum temperature recorded in the town was back in August 1990, when a minimum overnight temperature of 23.5°C was noted.

The town’s highest daytime temperature is 34.2°C, recorded on 25th July 2019. The Council says it will know by tomorrow morning if today’s temperature has exceeded that.