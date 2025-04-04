Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) has issued a warning about the dangers of placing mirrors close to windows following a recent incident.

ESFRS were called to a property in Crowborough last month (March 5) after a makeup mirror, left on a bedside cabinet, reflected sunlight and ignited a pair of curtains.

Fire Investigation Manager, Duncan Holloway said: "The sun’s rays can be intensified when they pass through or reflect off certain objects, such as mirrors, magnifying glasses, crystals and other glass ornaments.

"This can focus heat onto items, increasing the risk of fire.

"We want people to be aware of these dangers in the home so they can take simple steps to reduce the risk and stay safe.”

The fire service issued the following safety advice:

Keep mirrors, magnifying glasses, and other reflective objects away from direct sunlight;

Ensure sunlight can’t reflect off these surfaces onto combustible items like curtains, furniture, or bedding;

Don’t place flammable products like aerosol sprays on windowsills where heat and sunlight could cause them to ignite;

Get into the habit of closing internal doors when you leave home and as part of your bedtime routine. This could help contain a fire should the worst happen;

Test your smoke alarms regularly and have one on every level of your home.

If you have any questions or concerns about fire safety in the home, ESFRS offers a free home safety check service.

For more information, call: 0800 177 7069 or visit: https://www.esfrs.org/hsvs.