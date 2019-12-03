House builder helps Peacehaven football club to raise thousands for clubhouse repair

A Peacehaven football club has received a cash boost from a local housebuilder.

Peacehaven & Telscombe Football Club launched a fundraising campaign last year to raise £15,000 for clubhouse repairs. The fundraising was kickstarted in December 2018 when a housebuilder, Barratt Southern Counties, made an initial donation of £1,000.

Barratt Homes has now committed to donate £100 for the first 50 homes sold at its new Chalkers Rise development in Peacehaven, East Sussex.

Lynnette St-Quintin, sales director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “Since our initial donation last December, we are pleased to have been able to work with Peacehaven and Telscombe Football Club and offer our support towards their fundraising efforts through the sales of our new homes at Chalkers Rise.

“The club is a central part of the local community in Peacehaven, and we hope to continue to bring awareness to their fundraising efforts.”

The sports club has now raised more than £5,100 and initial works are underway to repair the damaged clubhouse.

Chairwoman of Peacehaven and Telscombe Football Club, Sue Norwood, said: “We are extremely pleased to have Barratt Homes’ continued support at our club.

“As well as being the first team shirt sponsor for the second season, their help with our roof fundraising appeal is vital to us and very much appreciated by everyone at the club.”

